Syrian soldier injured in Israeli airstrikes

Published June 14th, 2023 - 07:40 GMT
ALBAWABA - In a new wave of Israeli airstrikes, points southwest of the Syrian capital, Damascus, were targeted, leading to the serious injury of a Syrian soldier, according to the Syrian television.

The official Syrian news agency, SANA, quoted a military source as saying, "Around 01:05 a.m. on Wednesday, the Israeli army launched an aerial aggression from the direction of the occupied Syrian Golan Heights, targeting some points southwest of Damascus."

 

This resulted in the serious injury of a soldier and material losses.

The source confirmed that "the Syrian air defense systems intercepted and shot down some of the Israeli missiles."

Meanwhile, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights stated that the bombardment targeted the vicinity of Damascus International Airport and the al-Kiswah area southwest of Damascus, where Iranian military depots are located.

Israel has launched hundreds of airstrikes in Syria over the past years, targeting Syrian army positions, Iranian targets, and Hezbollah, including weapon and ammunition depots in several areas.

Israel rarely acknowledges carrying out strikes in Syria, but it has repeatedly stated that it will continue to counter what it describes as Iran's attempts to consolidate its military presence in Syria.

