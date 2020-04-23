Syrian Villagers Block US military Convoy From Entering Hasakah

The local residents of a village in the northeastern Syrian province of Hasakah have blocked the passage of a US military convoy through their community, Syrian state media say.

SANA news agency reported on Wednesday that the residents of Farafrah Village, near the Kurdish-populated city of Qamishli in Hasakah, had blocked the road and thrown stones at the US military convoy, forcing it to leave the area.

The US military convoy was forced to “go back to where it came from.”

This was the third such incident in the month as sentiments simmer against the presence of US forces in the area.

Last Thursday, local people in the Syrian village of Abu Qasaib in Hasakah stopped a US military convoy and forced the US troops to return to their base.



Earlier in the month, a similar incident had occurred in Hamo, near Qamishli.

Over the past days, the US has dispatched truckloads of military and logistical equipment to Syria’s Hasakah as part of its plots to seize oil reserves and plunder natural resources in the war-battered country.

SANA reported on last Saturday that a convoy of at least 35 trucks, carrying cement blocks and logistic supplies, had crossed into Syrian territory through illegitimate border crossing of al-Walid.

The US has also been providing militants from the so-called Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) with arms and militant training.

In late October 2019, Washington reversed an earlier decision to pull out all of its troops from northeastern Syria, announcing the deployment of about 500 soldiers to the oil fields controlled by Kurdish forces in the Arab country.

This article has been adapted from its original source.