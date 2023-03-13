Syrians claim Turkish border forces beat them

ALBAWABA - A Syrian man was killed and seven others, including children, were injured when they tried to infiltrate a northern border post into Turkey, Syrian media reported.

The eight were allegedly attacked by Turkish gendarmerie who tried to push them back when they tried to infiltrate into Turkey across the Bab Al-Hawa outpost in the Idlib governorate in northwestern Syria.

وصول ثمانية سوريين بينهم حالة وفاة الى مشفى #باب_الهوى شمال #إدلب تم ضربهم وتعذيبهم من قبل حرس الحدود التركي.

حسبنا الله ونعم الوكيل #تركيا #الجندرمة_التركية pic.twitter.com/bxtzmIw9z6 — 💥أبو محمد السوري💥 (@alsuory0) March 12, 2023

The deceased man was identified as Abdul-Razzak al-Qastal, according to several videos posted on Twitter.

والدة الشاب "عبد الرزاق القسطل" الذي قتل تحت #التعذيب من قبل #الجندرما_التركية يوم أمس، أثناء محاولته العبور إلى #تركيا هو ومجموعة من الشباب الذين تعرضوا للتعذيب ايضاً. pic.twitter.com/BrpXpDVqdJ — عمر نزهت (@omar_nezhat) March 12, 2023

It was not immediately clear why the eight sought to infiltrate into Turkey. But many Syrians _ especially young men _ have been using the porous border to escape hardships in their war-ravaged country.

Some of the survivors said in televised testimonies on social media platforms that they were "savagely beaten" by the Turkish gendarmerie.

"They beat us with heavy instruments," sighed one of the injured, lying in his hospital bed in Syria.

"والله مازوت شرّبوني".. حرس الحدود التركي يعذّب 8 شبان سوريين ما أدى لمقتل أحدهم وإسعاف البقية إلى مشفى باب الهوى#أورينت pic.twitter.com/PbKao3r1Da — Orient أورينت (@OrientNews) March 12, 2023

"They beat us everywhere, on the head and body as if they wanted to kill us," he added, pointing to bruises on his belly, back, thighs and legs.

The claims and the authenticity of the videos could not be independently verified.