  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. Syrians claim Turkish border forces beat them

Syrians claim Turkish border forces beat them

Published March 13th, 2023 - 11:08 GMT
Syrians claim Turkish border forces beat them
AFP Photo: A Syrian rebel stands on a vehicle at the Bab al-Hawa border post with Turkey on July 20, 2012 in Bab al-Hawa.
Highlights
A Syrian man was killed and seven others, including children, were injured when they tried to infiltrate a northern border post into Turkey, Syrian media reported.

ALBAWABA - A Syrian man was killed and seven others, including children, were injured when they tried to infiltrate a northern border post into Turkey, Syrian media reported.

The eight were allegedly attacked by Turkish gendarmerie who tried to push them back when they tried to infiltrate into Turkey across the Bab Al-Hawa outpost in the Idlib governorate in northwestern Syria.

The deceased man was identified as Abdul-Razzak al-Qastal, according to several videos posted on Twitter.

It was not immediately clear why the eight sought to infiltrate into Turkey. But many Syrians _ especially young men _ have been using the porous border to escape hardships in their war-ravaged country.

Some of the survivors said in televised testimonies on social media platforms that they were "savagely beaten" by the Turkish gendarmerie.

"They beat us with heavy instruments," sighed one of the injured, lying in his hospital bed in Syria.

"They beat us everywhere, on the head and body as if they wanted to kill us," he added, pointing to bruises on his belly, back, thighs and legs.

The claims and the authenticity of the videos could not be independently verified.

Tags:SyriaBab al-hawa outpostTurkeyinfiltration

© 2000 - 2023 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...