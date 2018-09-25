Syria's White Helmet Rescuers, Relatives Granted Asylum in UK

Brave' White Helmets (Twitter)

The United Kingdom has said it is resettling members of Syria's White Helmets and their families, as the regime moves to crack down on the group's humanitarian work.

Home Secretary Sajid Javid made the announcement in a statement on Monday, saying they would be granted asylum under a resettlement scheme for vulnerable people.

"White Helmets volunteers saved the lives of thousands of innocent civilians during the Syrian conflict and suffered terrible losses in the process," Javid said.

"I am therefore proud that the UK is resettling these brave individuals and their families and giving them the opportunity to rebuild their lives here," he added.

The Telegraph reported on Monday that 29 White Helmets volunteers and up to 70 of their family members have been resettled in the UK.

Hundreds of rescuers and their family members were evacuated from southern Syria in July to be resettled in Western countries.

Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt said: "The actions of the White Helmets demonstrate true modern day heroism".

"They are rightly respected for their courageous, life-saving work and have previously been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize," he added.

The move comes as the Syrian regime has been arresting White Helmets volunteers in central Syria.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said earlier this month that over 75 former volunteers and medical practitioners had been detained.

The White Helmets organises emergency medical care and search-and-rescue operations in opposition-held areas of Syria.

The group has been subject to a sweeping disinformation campaign by allies of the regime in a bid to discredit them as terrorists and legitimise them as targets.

