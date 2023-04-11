Taiwan detects 9 Chinese warships, 26 aircrafts

ALBAWABA - Taiwan detected nine Chinese warships and 26 aircrafts in the vicinity of the island, day after Beijing ended its extensive military maneuvers around it, in light of the escalation of tensions, in response to a meeting that took place between Taiwan President and U.S. House Speaker.

Taiwan's defense ministry said that China mobilized "military aircraft on Tuesday morning and crossed the center line from the north, center and south."

"Nine ships are still active in the waters around the island," Taiwanese Ministry of Defense said in its statement, noting that it was closely monitoring the situation.

#BREAKING: Taiwan detects Chinese warships and aircrafts operating around them despite Beijing declaring an end to its war games yesterday.



Taiwan's defence ministry said it had detected 9 Chinese warships and 26 aircrafts around the island as of 11am local time.



"Although… pic.twitter.com/TTVMKNjghn — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) April 11, 2023

According to the ministry, the island monitored 12 Chinese warships and 91 aircraft around it on the last day of Chinese military maneuvers around the island, Monday, in addition to 54 aircraft crossing the air defense identification zones southwest and southeast of Taiwan.

This is said to be the largest number of Chinese warplanes crossing the island in only one day since Oct.2021.

Taiwan detects 9 Chinese warships, 26 aircraft around island: defence ministry https://t.co/ng9g3I29Ek — Nader Alghoul (@naderalghoul) April 11, 2023

On Saturday, China launched military maneuvers around Taiwan for three days, during which it simulated imposing a blockade on the island and launching strikes on specific targets.

Taiwan detects Chinese warships, planes around island after drills end https://t.co/0RwfgCWrHY — The Online Citizen Asia (@theon9citizen) April 11, 2023

The maneuvers came in response to a meeting that took place last week between Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen and U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Kevin McCarthy in California. China had previously warned of the consequences of the meeting.

After the end of the exercises, the Chinese army said that it had "successfully accomplished" the tasks set in the framework of the exercises, which were called "Joint Sword".

Taiwan detects 9 Chinese warships, 26 aircraft around the island #AkhbarAlYawm #أخبار_اليوم https://t.co/t8OJF6MuNB — Akhbar Al Yawm (@akhbaralyawm) April 11, 2023

China has not announced additional maneuvers around Taiwan, but air raids on the island, by Chinese warplanes, have taken place, almost daily, since few years ago.

China constantly affirms that Taiwan is under its sovereignty and that it will work hard to preserve it, whatever it takes.