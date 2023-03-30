Taiwan president visit to US raises China tensions

ALBAWABA - Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen stopover in New York City, before departing to Central America, angered China and raised escalations with U.S., especially with the already-tensed conditions between the two countries.

Cindy Wang reports as she travels with President Tsai https://t.co/y97qGiAHfw pic.twitter.com/7vQqwwS8j6 — Bloomberg TV (@BloombergTV) March 30, 2023

Images credit: Collected images pic.twitter.com/Sa8dnyikXo — Nur Mohammad Manik (@NurMohammadMan5) March 30, 2023

While in New York, Tsai said Taiwan's relation with the U.S. is now "closer than ever." She maintained "Taiwan cannot be isolated."

US protesters confront Taiwan president Tsai Ing-wen in New York: "China is not our enemy! Get out of our country, stop trying to sell war in our country!"pic.twitter.com/TTunGMM1Gy — COMBATE |🇵🇷 (@upholdreality) March 30, 2023

The Taiwanese president is expected to stop over, after completing her scheduled trip, in Los Angeles too, amidst news that she will meet with Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives Kevin McCarthy.

After 3 long years, I had the pleasure of reuniting with our overseas #Taiwanese community & our #US friends in New York to share #Taiwan’s achievements during this time. pic.twitter.com/1iCBeSqefr — 蔡英文 Tsai Ing-wen (@iingwen) March 30, 2023

But the expected meeting, which already began to anger China and may herald war, has not yet been confirmed. China threatened to respond to this step, which it considered an "act of provocation", as soon as the meeting actually takes place.

SOURCE: Biden is begging @SpeakerMcCarthy not to meet with Tawain President Tsai Ing-wen. The White House was warned that if McCarthy met with her they would retaliate - presumably, the CCP has damning kompromat on the Biden family. https://t.co/4tsfoFy4NQ — @amuse (@amuse) March 29, 2023

U.S., in turn, tried not to escalate the tensions further. White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said Tsai's transit through the states was "private, unofficial and in line with the One China policy."

At the same time, however, U.S. warned Beijing of any "exaggerated reaction" to the Taiwanese president's stopover in New York.

However, Beijing said that Tsai's visit could lead to a "dangerous confrontation" between China and U.S.

On March 29, Taiwan president Tsai Ing-wen left Taiwan to visit Central America. On her way, she has a stopover in the US., and the Chinese regime reacted strongly to Tsai's trip. pic.twitter.com/SSAR0iuPNs — Spotlight on China (@spotlightoncn) March 30, 2023

Tensions between China and U.S. have escalated since the visit of former US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to the island of Taiwan, in early August 2022.

China intensified its military activities near the island and launched its largest military maneuvers in years. It asserted that Taiwan is part of its territory and absolutely refuses to abandon it or the principle of one China.

The Biden administration is preparing for China to lash out in response to next week’s highly anticipated meeting in California between Taiwan’s president, Tsai Ing-wen, and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R). https://t.co/huJXfOMNUI — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) March 30, 2023

Recently, China revealed that its military activities near the island took place in order to defend territorial integrity of China, of which Taiwan is a part.