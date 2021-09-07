Taliban Appoints New 'Interim' Government in Afghanistan

ALBAWABA – The Taliban on Tuesday announced an “interim government” in Afghanistan led by Mullah Mohammad Hasan Akhund according to Anadolu Agency.

½

The New Government of Afghanistan

Deputy Foreign Minister: Sher Muhammad Abbas Stanikzai

Deputy Interior Minister: Mullah Noor Jalal Deputy Minister of Interior for Anti-Narcotics: Mullah Abdul Haq Akhund Deputy Minister of Information: Zabihullah Mujahid — Islamic Emirates of Afghanistan (@TalibanSoldiers) September 7, 2021

The announcement came a day after the group said they had taken full control of the country.

Taliban cabinet in Afghanistan: Taliban name new Afghan government, interior minister on US sanctions list: Who got which position in Taliban government https://t.co/jVRv89sKIA — Mcezone (@Mcezone) September 7, 2021

Zabihullah Mujahid, a Taliban spokesman, said Akhund has been appointed the head of the “interim government”, while Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar and Mullah Abdul Salam Hanafi will be his deputies, the Turkish news agency reported.

I write about the key figures in the Taliban’s new, theocratic regime in #Afghanistan.



Taliban pledged an “inclusive Islamic government.”



Instead, the new regime is made up entirely of senior Taliban veterans and loyalists.https://t.co/EACn1M4e3i — Frud Bezhan فرود بيژن (@FrudBezhan) September 7, 2021

Sarajuddin Haqqani will be the acting interior minister and Amir Khan Muttaqi has been named the acting foreign minister.

Taliban name Afghanistan’s new government https://t.co/GD5leMS4fh — BostonCubanKid 🏗️🚜🇺🇸🇨🇺🏳️‍🌈🌊 (@WaterSolarWind) September 7, 2021

The social media is crazy reporting on the event.

½

The New Government of Afghanistan

Chief Of Army Staff: Qari Fadihuddeen

Director of Intelligence: Mullah Abdul Haq Wasiq Director Central Bank: Haji Muhammad Idrees Director Administrative Affairs: Maulvi Ahmad Jan Ahmadi Deputy Minister of Defense: Mullah Muhammad Fazil — Islamic Emirates of Afghanistan (@TalibanSoldiers) September 7, 2021

Mullah Yaqoob has been appointed the acting defense minister, while Zabihullah will be the acting culture and communications minister.