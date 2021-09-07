Taliban Appoints New 'Interim' Government in Afghanistan

  1. Home
Published September 7th, 2021 - 04:29 GMT
New Interim PM Mohammad Hasan Akhund
New Interim PM Mohammad Hasan Akhund (AFP Photo)

ALBAWABA – The Taliban on Tuesday announced an “interim government” in Afghanistan led by Mullah Mohammad Hasan Akhund according to Anadolu Agency.

The announcement came a day after the group said they had taken full control of the country.

Zabihullah Mujahid, a Taliban spokesman, said Akhund has been appointed the head of the “interim government”, while Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar and Mullah Abdul Salam Hanafi will be his deputies, the Turkish news agency reported.

Sarajuddin Haqqani will be the acting interior minister and Amir Khan Muttaqi has been named the acting foreign minister.

The social media is crazy reporting on the event.

Mullah Yaqoob has been appointed the acting defense minister, while Zabihullah will be the acting culture and communications minister.

 

