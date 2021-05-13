Taliban Continue to Capture Territory as US. Forces Leave Afghanistan

In recent weeks, territorial gains by the Taliban suggest they are succeeding in preparations for assaults on urban areas once U.S. forces have fully withdrawn. On Tuesday, the group captured the Nerkh district ahead of a three-day Eid ceasefire. Meanwhile, the Pentagon said on Tuesday that the U.S. had completed between six and 12 percent of its withdrawal from the country. The Taliban control clusters of territory focused around the center and the west of the country. Large areas are sti

Subscribe for free access to Al Bawaba Insights geopolitical analysis, and premium coverage in Entertainment and News. Subscribe Leave this field blank