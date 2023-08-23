Taliban denies UN's killing and torture report

ALBAWABA - A new UN report revealed that following Taliban's rise to power in 2021, the country witnessed a rise in human rights violations, from preventing women and young girls from practicing their basic rights to arbitrary arrests and detentions.

The report mentions at least 800 cases of extrajudicial killing, arbitrary arrest, torture, and forced disappearance involving former Afghan government affiliates and security personnel.

Zabihullah Mujahid, Taliban's government spokesperson, said in a post on X (formerly known as Twitter): "The recent report of the UN representative in Afghanistan, which says that more than 800 people of the previous administration were killed and tortured by the forces of the Islamic Emirate, is not true and far from reality".

“Unfortunately, instead of understanding the realities of Afghanistan and seeing positive developments, some organizations within the United Nations always seek negative aspects and spread propaganda which, indeed, damage their credibility,” Mujahid added.