Taliban Militants Kill Two in Jalalabad

The Taliban militants killed two protesters for waving Afghan's national flags in Jalalabad region, Alarabiya reported on Wednesday.

According to social media sources, residents of Jalalabad have taken down a Taliban flag and replaced it with the national flag of Afghanistan which angered the Islamic movement militants and they opened fire on the demonstrators.

Reports of injuries and deaths in the city of Jalalabad after residents took down a Taliban flag and replaced it with the black, red and green flag of Afghanistan. Taliban opened fire on the demonstrators — Ali M Latifi (@alibomaye) August 18, 2021

Unverified video, believed to be to the incident, was shared on Twitter shows Taliban militants shooting live bullets on protesters who are demonstrating against the Taliban rule in the Jalalabad area, which is the 5th-largest city of Afghanistan.