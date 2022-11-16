  1. Home
  3. Taliban 'sportscar' to be shown in Geneva motor show

November 16th, 2022
Geneva car show
General view on March 5, 2019 during a press day ahead of the Geneva International Motor Show in Geneva. (Photo by Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP)

ALBAWABA - An Afghani car is in the making and its being designed by the Taliban and/or under their administration. It's all true and all on the social media.

This is a sportscar, its being designed by the country's Department of Technical and Vocational Education as an "Afghan racing car" and will be displayed at the Geneva International Motor Show according to the Russia Today Arabic website.

It is understood that negotiations to show the prototype vehicle in Geneva is going through the Qatari Embassy in Kabul. 

