Taliban 'sportscar' to be shown in Geneva motor show

ALBAWABA - An Afghani car is in the making and its being designed by the Taliban and/or under their administration. It's all true and all on the social media.

سيارة سباق أفغانية التصميم ستعرض في قطر https://t.co/15wf9zVKEj — من كل دوله خبر (@newsfromevery) November 16, 2022

This is a sportscar, its being designed by the country's Department of Technical and Vocational Education as an "Afghan racing car" and will be displayed at the Geneva International Motor Show according to the Russia Today Arabic website.

Afghan model car

This (2022) model car has been developed by the Technical and Vocational Education Institute's Innovation Center with limited resources. The Embassy of Qatar has assured that it will be exhibited at the Geneva International Motor Show. pic.twitter.com/SHtrSgYpyk — samaruden Sami (@SamarudenSami) November 15, 2022

It is understood that negotiations to show the prototype vehicle in Geneva is going through the Qatari Embassy in Kabul.