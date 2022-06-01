  1. Home
  3. The Taliban Want to Move From Kabul to Kandahar. Why?

ALBAWABA - Its trending from Afghanistan as news increases about the Taliban wanting to move its capital from Kabul to Kandahar, their traditional base of support.

This view has been taking much currency recently from non other than the former vice-president of Afghanistan Amrullah Saleh. He tweeted:

The Taliban movement has been actively thinking of moving to Kandahar since at least least September. After all, this is where, Mullah Omar, their spiritual leader used to live.

However, their move might be made for different reasons this time relating to the deteriorating security situation in Afghanistan.

As well Kabul and other Afghan cities have been taking a hammering in the last few weeks and months of blasts and deadly explosions including those inside mosques which apparently the Taliban are unable to control.

 

