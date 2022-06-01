The Taliban Want to Move From Kabul to Kandahar. Why?

ALBAWABA - Its trending from Afghanistan as news increases about the Taliban wanting to move its capital from Kabul to Kandahar, their traditional base of support.

The Taliban plan to move the Afghan capital from Kabul to Kandahar. pic.twitter.com/KBH8Fbqv8k — Middle East News (@Draganov313) June 1, 2022

This view has been taking much currency recently from non other than the former vice-president of Afghanistan Amrullah Saleh. He tweeted:

Amrullah Saleh: The Taliban plan to move the capital to the Kandahar to protect it from the people's uprisings and the Kabul will become just regular city. They also plan to hold Jirga to determine the political future structure. The Resistance is the only option to stop this. pic.twitter.com/kA5UBzLxFM — Frenkie Mark (فرنکی مارک) (@FrenkieMark) May 31, 2022

The Taliban movement has been actively thinking of moving to Kandahar since at least least September. After all, this is where, Mullah Omar, their spiritual leader used to live.

5/5

Although the capital of #Afghanistan will remain at #Kabul, the main power centre will be located at #Kandahar from where Mullah Akhunzada & most of the leaders will operate. #Taliban wants things to move from #Kabul which they think as a vulnerable place for its government. https://t.co/Z9Q7WiR8JI — Major Amit Bansal (Retd) (@majoramitbansal) September 1, 2021

However, their move might be made for different reasons this time relating to the deteriorating security situation in Afghanistan.

Taliban have lost all their battles in #Panjshir. Heavy loss resulted in sending more troops from South to the North. Taliban's retreat means they will make Kandahar the capital of Emiratistan because #NRF will retake Kabul and push Taliban back to the other side of Torkham. — Sha | شاه (@UnitedNRF) May 31, 2022

As well Kabul and other Afghan cities have been taking a hammering in the last few weeks and months of blasts and deadly explosions including those inside mosques which apparently the Taliban are unable to control.