Court acquits Tariq Ramadan of raping allegations

ALBAWABA - A Swiss court acquitted Islamic scholar Tariq Ramadan of the "rape and sexual assaults" accusations filed against him, France 24 reported on Wednesday.

The French media outlet did not provide details about the verdict.

However, sources suggested that there was insufficient evidence to support the claims made by the accusers.

The scholar had vehemently denied the allegations from the beginning.

One of the victims, who preferred to be known as "Brigitte", had previously accused the controversial Islamic scholar of performing brutal sexual acts as well as she claimed that he beat and insulted her.