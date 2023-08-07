Tehran collapsed buildings death toll at 4 with 11 injuries

ALBAWABA - In the Iranian capital city of Tehran, a number of buildings collapsed killing four Iranians, including two police officers, and injuring at least 11, according to local media on Monday.

“Four people including two policemen and two civilians died following the collapse of unauthorized buildings in the southwest of Tehran,” Tasnim News Agency reported.

According to ISNA news agency, the police were securing the demolition of "unauthorized buildings" that was scheduled to take place on Sunday in the southwest of the city. At least four people were reported to have died in the incident.

According to ISNA and Tasnim, rescue efforts were underway to locate any further people who might be buried beneath the rubble. The five buildings fell as authorities were about to demolish one.

According to a police statement cited in a local newspaper, the fell structures "did not comply with construction safety measures."

Buildings collapsing in Tehran

One of the deadliest incidents in Iran occurred in May 2022, when a building collapsed in the southwest of the country, killing 43 people. The collapse of the 10-story Metropol building, which was under construction in the Khuzestan province city of Abadan, provoked nationwide demonstrations against corruption and inept incompetent authorities.