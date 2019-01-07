Tehran Dismisses Trump Claim Iran Wants to Hold Talks With U.S.

Ministry spokesman Bahram Qassemi (Twitter)

Iran has categorically dismissed Donald Trump's new claims that Tehran is after talks with Washington, saying the US president is only giving voice to his "false and unattainable dreams."

Ministry spokesman Bahram Qassemi said on Monday that Trump's "dreams have nothing to do with the existing realities" after the US president said Iran was not doing well and the country wanted to hold talks with America.

“They (Iran) are not doing well. They want to talk (with US),” Trump told reporters at the White House on Sunday, claiming that the Iranian economy had been badly hit due to his sanctions.

"He knows that the Islamic Republic of Iran has been faced and familiar with American pressures and sanction policies for decades," Qassemi said.

Last year, Trump withdrew the US from an international nuclear deal with Iran and imposed sanctions on the country. As part of building pressure, he has asked countries to bring down their purchase of Iranian oil to zero.

Qassemi said Trump "should know that the Iranian nation will never bow to the oppressive US pressures, least of all to the rulers who choose sanctions over respect and walls over bridges."

"Throughout their turbulent but proud history, Iranians have learned how to resist expansionists and bullies and defeat those hostile to Iran," he added.

