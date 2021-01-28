  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. Tel Aviv Spy Minister: Israel-Sudan Deal to be Signed in Washington in Next Three Month

Tel Aviv Spy Minister: Israel-Sudan Deal to be Signed in Washington in Next Three Month

Published January 28th, 2021 - 11:44 GMT
Flags of Israel and Sudan (Shutterstock)
Flags of Israel and Sudan (Shutterstock)
Highlights
Cohen headed a delegation to Sudan on Monday to discuss advancing the normalisation deal.

Israel and Sudan will finalise a diplomatic deal to normalise relations at a signing ceremony in Washington in the next three months, Israeli Intelligence Minister Eli Cohen said on Wednesday.

There was no immediate comment from Sudanese officials or from the US Embassy in Israel.

Sudan’s civilian government has said the deal to normalise relations with Israel can only take effect once approved by a transitional legislative council that is yet to be formed.

Sudan joined the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Morocco last year in agreeing to move toward normal relations with Israel in US-brokered deals. The new US administration of President Joe Biden has said it wants to build on those deals.

“The peace agreement’s draft is progressing and a signing ceremony for Israel and Sudan is expected in Washington in the next three months,” Cohen told Israel’s Ynet TV.

Cohen headed a delegation to Sudan on Monday to discuss advancing the normalisation deal. He told Ynet TV that officials discussed three economic plans as well as border security.

The Monday visit marked the first time an Israeli minister headed a delegation to the Arab-African state, Cohen’s office said.

The Israeli intelligence ministry said members of the delegation met head of state General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and Defence Minister Yassin Ibrahim for talks on “diplomatic, security and economic issues.”

“A first-ever memorandum on these topics was signed between the Sudanese defence minister and Cohen,” it said.

The sides also discussed “deepening intelligence cooperation.”

This article has been adapted from its original source.     

Via SyndiGate.info


© 2021-2021 The Arab Weekly. All rights reserved.

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...