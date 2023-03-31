Temple collapse kills 35 in India

  1. Home
Published March 31st, 2023 - 06:55 GMT
temple collapse
Rescue and security personnel carry a devotee on a stretcher who was injured after the floor covering a stepwell collapsed at a temple in Indore on March 30, 2023. (Photo by AFP)

ALBAWABA - Local officials said on Friday that 35 people were killed after a floor collapsed at a Hindu temple in India.

Rescue teams rushed to the scene quickly and currently one person is still missing.

According to Indian authorities, the temple collapse took place at the Shri Beleshwar Mahadev Jhulelal Temple in the city of Indore, in Madhya Pradesh state. 

Dozens of people were celebrating a major religious occasion before they fell into the stepwell on Thursday after the floor covering it collapsed.

Senior district official Ilayaraja T said that rescuers recovered 35 bodies, with one person still missing and 16 injured in the temple collapse.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was shocked and expressed his sadness on the collapse incident. He said: "My prayers with all those affected and their families." 

He maintained: "The state government is spearheading rescue and relief work at a quick pace."

