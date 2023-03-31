Temple collapse kills 35 in India

ALBAWABA - Local officials said on Friday that 35 people were killed after a floor collapsed at a Hindu temple in India.

Rescue teams rushed to the scene quickly and currently one person is still missing.

BREAKING: 35 people die in temple collapse in India — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) March 31, 2023

According to Indian authorities, the temple collapse took place at the Shri Beleshwar Mahadev Jhulelal Temple in the city of Indore, in Madhya Pradesh state.

Dozens of people were celebrating a major religious occasion before they fell into the stepwell on Thursday after the floor covering it collapsed.

Senior district official Ilayaraja T said that rescuers recovered 35 bodies, with one person still missing and 16 injured in the temple collapse.

BREAKING: Thirty-five bodies have been found inside a well after a structure built over it collapsed at a temple in central India where Hindus had gathered to pray at a festival for the widely worshipped deity Rama. https://t.co/d0FotSgieQ — The Associated Press (@AP) March 31, 2023

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was shocked and expressed his sadness on the collapse incident. He said: "My prayers with all those affected and their families."

He maintained: "The state government is spearheading rescue and relief work at a quick pace."