Terror Attack: Somalia's Airport Under Mortar Fire

Mortar fire in Somalia hit Mogadishu airport zone on Sunday wounding nine people including African Union and UN staff, sources and Somali police told agencies.



Although no group has claimed responsibility for the act, Islamist militant group, Al-Shabaab, have perpetrated similar attacks in the past decade throughout Somalia.

"Several rounds of mortar shells landed within the vicinity of the airport," police officer Mohamed Hassan told AFP.

The Sunday afternoon assault sparked panic and injured one civilian and three soldiers from the African Union Mission to Somalia (AMISOM), and five UN employees, said a UN source.





James Swan, UN special representative for Somalia, confirmed the attack in a statement.

"There is no justification for such despicable acts of violence, and the United Nations remains determined to support Somalia on its path to peace," it read.

One witness, Abdulahi Hassan, said: "Around three rounds of mortar shells struck close to the AMISOM hospital and the UN compound, three soldiers and several UN contractors were wounded."

The area next to the airport in Mogadishu is the home of many diplomatic workers and various embassies.

Al-Qaeda affiliate, Al-Shabaab, has been fighting for the last ten years against efforts of the internationally-backed governments in Mogadishu.

This article has been adapted from its original source.