Is There Any Truth About The 'Coup Claims' in Qatar?

Following the spread of unrealistic claims about a coup in Qatar in the first week of May, a new line of controversy began.

On May 4, 2020, allegations such as “a coup in Qatar happening” were made on social media platform Twitter.

It was later claimed that sounds of explosions were heard in al-Wakrah, located in the southeast of the country.



During the same hours, a tweet shared allegedly shared and belonged to Qatar’s former Prime Minister Sheikh Hamad bin Jassim bin Jaber Al-Thani came to fore. According to the mentioned tweet, Sheikh Hamad bin Jassim was behind the alleged coup attempt against the current Qatari Emir, Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

Soon, it was understood that the claims with thousands of posts made did not reflect the truth.

However, it was noteworthy that these claims were circulating precisely in the 3rd year of Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Egypt, and the United Arab Emirates' embargo on Qatar.

So, what was the source of these claims? Anadolu Agency correspondents traced the source of allegations of coup rumors.

