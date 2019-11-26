Is There Hope for Ending The Yemeni War?

Omani Foreign Minister Yousef Bin Alawi confirmed on Monday that Saudi Arabia has a strong desire to achieve peace, security and stability in Yemen, adding that dialogue to solve the Yemeni crisis is “developing.”

The Omani Minister spoke after meeting with the Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in Washington on Monday.

Bin Alawi said he is optimistic that an agreement between Saudi Arabia and the Houthi rebels could be reached to end the war in Yemen.

“There are consultations, there’s mediation and the desire to solve the conflict,” he told Oman’s state television, adding that Houthi leaders’ principle is to take the path of peace, security and stability.

“I believe they will positively cooperate,” bin Alawi said.

Pompeo and Bin Alawi agreed that only a political solution will bring an end to the conflict and ensure peace, prosperity and security in Yemen.

In a statement, US spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus said Pompeo and bin Abdullah discussed an agreement brokered last month by Saudi Arabia between the Yemeni government and Southern Transition Council.

The spokeswoman also said the two ministers discussed the importance of a “united Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) to advancing prosperity, security and stability in the region.”

Separately, the Omani Minister, whose country mediated between Tehran and Washington, denied having carried a message from Iran to the US administration.

“The Omani-US relations are strong,” he said.

“The situation in the region makes it necessary for us to talk.”

Bin Alawi said that the US administration is keen on achieving a certain agreement in the region.

“However, some regional crises are not easy,” said the minister.

This article has been adapted from its original source.