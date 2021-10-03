  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. On Third Anniversary: Blinken 'Honors' The Late Jamal Khashoggi

On Third Anniversary: Blinken 'Honors' The Late Jamal Khashoggi

Published October 3rd, 2021 - 06:31 GMT
Jamal Khashoggi
A demonstrator holds a poster picturing Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi on 25 October 2018 [YASIN AKGUL/AFP/Getty Images]

ALBAWABA – On the third anniversary of the slaying of Jamal Khashoggi the United States has honored the late journalist for his “extraordinary life and legacy” as carried by the Turkish Anadolu news agency.

The US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said in a statement: “In his memory, we recommit to advocating for freedom of expression and the protection of journalists, activists, and dissidents everywhere.”  He added “the United States will always stand by and protect the principle that individuals everywhere should be able to exercise their human rights without fear of punishment or harm,” Blinken as quoted by Anadolu pointed our.

Khashoggi, a columnist for The Washington Post, was brutally murdered and likely dismembered after being lured by Saudi officials to their consulate in Istanbul in October 2018. While Riyadh initially denied any role in his death, it later sought to pin blame on what it said was a botched rendition operation, the news agency pointed out.

But that explanation was not believed and widely rejected. Blinken added that the United States developed a global visa restriction policy bearing Jamal Khashoggi’s name which includes revoking visas “for persons involved in the extraterritorial targeting of journalists, activists, or perceived dissidents anywhere in the world.”

The US President Joe Biden has made human rights as the cornerstone of his foreign policy as an extension of America’s national interests Blinken added.

Tags:Jamal KhashoggiAnthony BlinkenWashington PostSaudi ConsulateIstanbul

© 2000 - 2021 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...