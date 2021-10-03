On Third Anniversary: Blinken 'Honors' The Late Jamal Khashoggi

ALBAWABA – On the third anniversary of the slaying of Jamal Khashoggi the United States has honored the late journalist for his “extraordinary life and legacy” as carried by the Turkish Anadolu news agency.

The US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said in a statement: “In his memory, we recommit to advocating for freedom of expression and the protection of journalists, activists, and dissidents everywhere.” He added “the United States will always stand by and protect the principle that individuals everywhere should be able to exercise their human rights without fear of punishment or harm,” Blinken as quoted by Anadolu pointed our.

"That's how Saudi officials repaid President Biden's generosity, by committing more human rights abuses" https://t.co/r6bOGkz9Ou — Middle East Eye (@MiddleEastEye) October 2, 2021

Khashoggi, a columnist for The Washington Post, was brutally murdered and likely dismembered after being lured by Saudi officials to their consulate in Istanbul in October 2018. While Riyadh initially denied any role in his death, it later sought to pin blame on what it said was a botched rendition operation, the news agency pointed out.

At 1.14pm today 3 years ago, Jamal Khashoggi disappeared inside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul. His body has never been found. There has been no justice worthy of the name. RIP Jamal - and all journalists killed in the pursuit of speaking truth to power. https://t.co/rSuEVe7CWV — Jonathan Rugman (@jrug) October 2, 2021

But that explanation was not believed and widely rejected. Blinken added that the United States developed a global visa restriction policy bearing Jamal Khashoggi’s name which includes revoking visas “for persons involved in the extraterritorial targeting of journalists, activists, or perceived dissidents anywhere in the world.”

Today is three-year anniversary of Jamal Khashoggi’s murder and those that directed his assassination walk free.



Saudi Kingdom can get away with whatever it wants bcs the world has failed to hold them to account over Khashoggi murder. They're encouraged to do whatever they want pic.twitter.com/gG8iomqYjh — Alicia Smith 💙🌊🌊 #FBR (@AliciaSmith987) October 2, 2021

The US President Joe Biden has made human rights as the cornerstone of his foreign policy as an extension of America’s national interests Blinken added.