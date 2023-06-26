Thousands of Afghan immigrants deported from Iran

ALBAWABA - The Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) reported that at least 90,000 Afghan immigrants have been deported back to their homes in Afghanistan by Iranian authorities.

In a report The New Arab released, the refugees were returned through the Qala-Dogharoun border crossing between Herat and Mashhad. The number of Afghans who returned includes those who chose to voluntarily return to Afghanistan as well as the ones who were detained by Iranian authorities.

Afghans deal with some of the most challenging circumstances because the majority of them are either living illegally in Iran or have temporary legal status provided to them by the Iranian Bureau of Alien and Foreign Immigrant Affairs.

In Iran, there are over 2 million undocumented immigrants who are known to experience harsh conditions, mistreatment, and abuse at the hands of the authorities.

Many deem it almost impossible to secure residency or a decent legal status as Iranian-born children are not entitled to permanent residency in the country. Also, children who are born half-Iranian are banned from acquiring citizenship.

Most immigrants live in bordering towns in addition to Mashhad, Tehran, and Khorasan. Reports of abuse cases by Iranian border guards towards Afghan immigrants have been circulating as they are accused of repeatedly forcing Afghan refugees to leave the country, as well as beating and harassing those living in refugee camps along the border.