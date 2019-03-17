Thousands of Flowers, Handwritten Notes Cover Christchurch Mourning Victims of the Massacre at the Two Mosques

A Samoan church choir sings in tribute to the victims of the massacre that happened at Christchruch (AFP/MARTY MELVILLE)

The small city of Christchurch, New Zealand mourns the victims of a massacre, which killed 50 people who were praying in two mosques, by laying down thousands of flowers as part of a vigil.

Many of those mourning the victims of the shooting gathered at Christchurch’s Botanic Gardens to grieve those who were affected by the attack, expressing solidarity with the country’s Muslim community, who were targeted by the shooter.

(AFP/MARTY MELVILLE)

Floral arrangements in tribute to the victims stand near the two mosques as well as other locations around the city. Many of the flowers come with written notes by residents of Chrichchurch.

A woman writes a note to the mosque shooting victims in Christchurch, New Zealand (AFP/ANTHONY WALLACE)