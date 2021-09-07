Thousands of Indian Farmers Demand Repeal of the Bad Agricultural Laws

Thousands of Indian farmers have gathered in a grain market in Haryana state, demanding the repeal of the contentious agricultural laws and condemning the use of force by police during similar recent demonstrations.

Balbir Singh Rajewal, a senior farmers’ leader said Tuesday, "A large number of farmers are attending the meeting to ask the government to punish those responsible for using force against unarmed and elderly farmers.”

Last month, police attacked farmers blocking Haryana highway, beating them with batons and injuring 10. One farmer died later, but officials said the death had not been caused by baton injuries.

Last month, police attacked farmers blocking Haryana highway, beating them with batons and injuring 10. One farmer died later, but officials said the death had not been caused by baton injuries.

State government officials tightened security and internet service was shut down. Paramilitary forces were also stationed in addition to a large police positioning.

Rajewal said, “The use of excess, disproportionate force was not only brutal, but it was also a vengeful act.”

Farmers gathered in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh on Sunday to protest agricultural laws they say could ruin their livelihood, marking the return of a movement that has posed a challenge to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government.

He also emphasized that other demonstrations were to be organized at major offices in Haryana to further pressure the government.

Since November, tens of thousands of farmers have been camping out on the outskirts of the New Delhi, demanding that the laws be withdrawn. More than half a million farmers participated in the biggest rally yet, on Sunday in the state of Uttar Pradesh. Thousands of police officers were kept guard on nearby streets.

