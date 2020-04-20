Thousands of Israelis in Tel Aviv Hold Protest Against Benjamin Netanyahu

Thousands of Israelis have demonstrated against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Tel Aviv as the premier’s political future is mired by corruption charges.

Reuters reported on Sunday that a few thousand protesters attended the rally in Tel Aviv’s Rabin Square.

Israeli media claimed that about 2,000 people showed up for the protests.

The protesters urged Benny Gantz, the premier’s main political rival, to not join a power-sharing deal led by a premier facing criminal charges.

Netanyahu is currently negotiating a power-sharing deal with Gantz in order to put an end to a year of political deadlock following three inconclusive elections.

The demonstrations come as Netanyahu’s political opponents have sought to capitalize on corruption charges pressed against him in a bid to strip the weakened 70-year-old leader of power.



The charges include bribery, fraud, and breach of trust in one case, and additional fraud and breach of trust charges in another two cases.

Netanyahu, which has denied any wrongdoing, has vowed to stay in office while fighting the indictments.

Amid the COVID-19 outbreak in the occupied territories, Sunday’s protests took place under strict state-enforced restrictions requiring demonstrators to keep distance from each other and wear face masks.

Israel has reported more than 13,000 coronavirus cases and 172 deaths.

A partial lockdown and shutdown of businesses has also sent unemployment up to about 26 percent across the occupied territories.