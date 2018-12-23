Thousands in Istanbul Protest Against Rising Cost of Living, Crippling Inflation

Protesters took to the streets in Istanbul (Twitter)

Thousands of protesters Saturday took to the streets in Istanbul to demonstrate against the rising cost of living and crippling inflation in Turkey.

Surrounded by a heavy police presence, the protesters held banners with references to the "yellow vest" movement in France, which began as a demonstration against fuel price hikes but snowballed into anti-government protests, an AFP correspondent reported.

The protest, organized by the KESK, a confederation of public service workers unions, drew people from all over Turkey including the northwestern provinces of Edirne, Bursa and Yalova, the correspondent said.

They shouted "work, bread, freedom" and also carried banners saying "the crisis is theirs, the street is ours" and "Haziran" which means June in Turkish.

June refers to the mass 2013 demonstrations against President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's rule sparked by the planned redevelopment of Gezi Park in Istanbul.

Saturday's protest comes almost a week after thousands of people demonstrated in another KESK rally against the cost of living in the southeastern city of Diyarbakir.

