  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. Thousands in Paris Rallies Call For 'Sanctions on Israel'

Thousands in Paris Rallies Call For 'Sanctions on Israel'

Published May 23rd, 2021 - 06:19 GMT
Protesters demand 'sanctions on Israel' in France's capital
Protesters shout slogans and wave Palestinian flags during a demonstration in solidarity with the Palestinian people, in Paris on May 22, 2021. GEOFFROY VAN DER HASSELT / AFP
Highlights
NGOs, including anti-racism associations, anti-Zionist Jewish groups rally in Paris

About 4,000 protesters gathered Saturday in Paris to demonstrate solidarity with Palestinians because of Israeli aggression, according to media reports.

Also ReadPride or Peace Flag? Man Kicked out of Pro-Palestinian Rally in NetherlandsPride or Peace Flag? Man Kicked out of Pro-Palestinian Rally in Netherlands

At a rally in Republique Square organized by the France Palestine Solidarity Association, protesters shouted "Palestine will live, Palestine will win" and "Israel assassin, Macron accomplice."

Demonstrators also carried banners that read: "Free Palestine," "Stop bombing Gaza" and "Sanctions on Israel."


NGOs, including anti-racism associations and anti-Zionist Jewish groups participated in the rally

Also ReadPride or Peace Flag? Man Kicked out of Pro-Palestinian Rally in NetherlandsScotland Yard Probes Muslim Policewoman For Chanting 'Free Palestine'

Meanwhile, MPs from opposition parties who participated criticized the government's decision to ban demonstrations in solidarity with Palestine.

This article has been adapted from its original source.

Tags:Israeli aggressionIsraelPalestineParisJerusalem

Via SyndiGate.info


© Copyright Andolu Ajansi

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...