Thousands in Paris Rallies Call For 'Sanctions on Israel'

About 4,000 protesters gathered Saturday in Paris to demonstrate solidarity with Palestinians because of Israeli aggression, according to media reports.

At a rally in Republique Square organized by the France Palestine Solidarity Association, protesters shouted "Palestine will live, Palestine will win" and "Israel assassin, Macron accomplice."

Thousands of protesters demand 'sanctions on Israel' in Paris https://t.co/CfBeJrIAOr pic.twitter.com/7nA2dzcZdb — ANADOLU AGENCY (@anadoluagency) May 23, 2021

Demonstrators also carried banners that read: "Free Palestine," "Stop bombing Gaza" and "Sanctions on Israel."



NGOs, including anti-racism associations and anti-Zionist Jewish groups participated in the rally

On Saturday, Israel targeted a refugee camp in Gaza where at least 10 Palestinians were killed.⁠⁠ Protests took place in major cities around the world, including Doha, Jerusalem, Baghdad, Brussels, London, Paris, Madrid, Berlin and Washington DC. ⁠⁠#GazaUnderAttack pic.twitter.com/gJAvPNkdFv — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) May 15, 2021

Meanwhile, MPs from opposition parties who participated criticized the government's decision to ban demonstrations in solidarity with Palestine.

