Thousands of Peruvians Protest After Ex-President Released From Jail

Peruvians took to streets on Monday demanding the resignation of President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski after the former president who was incarcerated over human rights violations and corruption crimes was released from jail on Sunday.

Thousands gathered in capital Lima to protest the decision of the Constitutional Court to annul the prison term of former far-right leader of Popular Force party, Alberto Fujimori, local daily La Republica reported.

The crowd wanted to walk to the hospital where Fujimori was being treated, but the police intervened.

According to the daily, the protestors accused Kuczynski of signing an agreement with Fujimori to help him stay in power in exchange for release, while the president said 79-year-old Fujimori has been forgiven for health problems.

Fujimori was sentenced to 25 years in prison for human rights violations and corruption during his tenure in power, the 1990-2000 period. He made a name for himself with his harsh practices against the country's left-wing organizations.

Released from prison on Sunday, Fujimori was hospitalized for treatment of low blood pressure and heart rhythm disorder. The vote in the court to sign the writ was four in favor and three against.

