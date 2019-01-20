Thousands Protest Living Conditions in Downtown Beirut

A Lebanese protester wears a yellow vest, inspired by France's Gilet Jaunes, during an anti-corruption demonstration in Beirut on December 23, 2018. (AFP/ File)

A few thousand demonstrators marched toward the Finance Ministry in Beirut Sunday to protest economic policies and worsening living conditions in Lebanon.

The protest, led by the Lebanese Communist Party, the Popular Nasserite Organization and a number of civil society groups, set off from the Barbir area and gathered in front of the ministry’s branch in Beshara Khoury.

The protest coincides with the 2019 Arab Economic and Social Development Summit being held in Beirut’s Waterfront District. However, MP Paula Yacoubian said in remarks broadcast on local TV from the demonstration that the march had “no relation to the summit."

She added that she hoped "all Arab regimes know that people have a right to demonstrate, and that we'll see demonstrations in all Arab capitals."

