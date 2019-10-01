Thousands of Protesters Rally Against New Legislations in Indonesia

Thousands of people staged a demonstration in the Indonesian capital Jakarta against new legislations that they say would weaken the country’s anti-corruption body.

The demonstration was held by students, laborers and civil society organizations near the parliament as authorities blocked streets leading to the parliament building.





Puri Kencana Putri, one of the protesters from the Community Alliance for Democracy and Justice, said the protest was held to reaffirm the seven demands put forward by the demonstrators last week for legal reforms in the country.

Despite parliament’s decision to suspend the ratification of some bills -- including criminal code, land bill, mineral and coal bill and others -- Putri said there were disappointments among people over decisions and public policies approved by the government and lawmakers.

This article has been adapted from its original source.