Three Civilians Killed by Myanmar Security Forces in Violent Protests

Published February 21st, 2021 - 07:28 GMT
Protesters hold placards and display images of ousted civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi as they take part in a demonstration against the military coup, in front of the Chinese embassy in Yangon on February 21, 2021. Sai Aung Main / AFP
Highlights
Volunteer medic among those killed, colleague said.

At least three people were killed Saturday by security forces during a protest, according to sources and media reports.

Police and soldiers opened fire into a crowd in the second city, Mandalay, after 1,000 government employees refused to return to work at a major jetty site.

Witnesses said the shooting occurred after hours of an tense face-off between security forces and protesters.

A volunteer medic was among those killed, according to a colleague who asked not to be named.


“My friend was sitting in an ambulance while she got shot,” he told Anadolu Agency.

A male died when he was shot in the head by police in Yangon’s Shwe Pyi Thar township, said witnesses.

“As a police vehicle entered into the street, we tried to stop them. Police suddenly shot a man in the head and then drove away,” said Myint Myat Thu who witnessed the shooting.

Anadolu Agency was unable to reach authorities for comment.

This article has been adapted from its original source.

Via SyndiGate.info


© Copyright Andolu Ajansi

