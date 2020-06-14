Three Guards at Netanyahu's Residence Contract Coronavirus

  1. Home
Published June 14th, 2020 - 07:00 GMT
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu chairs the weekly cabinet meeting in Jerusalem on June 7, 2020. Netanyahu urged world powers to reimpose tough sanctions against Iran, vowing to curb Tehran's regional "aggression" hours after another deadly strike on pro-Iranian fighters in Syria. Menahem KAHANA / AFP
Highlights
Security guards worked outside Benjamin Netanyahu’s residence.

At least three security guards working at Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s residence tested positive for the coronavirus, according to a statement Saturday from his press office.

The guards work at the prime minister’s home in West Jerusalem, were on duty outside of the residency and had no close contact with the premier.


Netanyahu was tested in recent days for COVID-19 and the results were negative. There is no need to quarantine the prime minister, his office said.

Israel's health ministry latest figures show 300 deaths from the virus and 18,876 infections.

This article has been adapted from its original source.

Via SyndiGate.info


© Copyright Andolu Ajansi

