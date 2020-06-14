Three Guards at Netanyahu's Residence Contract Coronavirus

At least three security guards working at Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s residence tested positive for the coronavirus, according to a statement Saturday from his press office.

The guards work at the prime minister’s home in West Jerusalem, were on duty outside of the residency and had no close contact with the premier.



Netanyahu was tested in recent days for COVID-19 and the results were negative. There is no need to quarantine the prime minister, his office said.

Israel's health ministry latest figures show 300 deaths from the virus and 18,876 infections.

