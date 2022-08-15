Three Injured in a Mass Shooting in Illinois' Six Flags Park

A gunman opened fire at six flags amusement park in Illinois, US on Sunday leaving at least three people injured, initial reports revealed.

Videos of the incident has gone viral online as people at the park were seen running to save their lives and their kids as some were caught 'climbing through barbed wire to escape'.

The horror of the families and kids hiding in the bathroom with us. I hope nobody experiences this fear ever. Everybody I hope you are safe. #PrayTogether #sixflags #shooting pic.twitter.com/lVyHa4HuQA — PAULINA PALERMO (@paulinapalermo) August 15, 2022

According to reports, the incident took place at the front gates of Six Flags Great America in in Gurnee, Illinois.

The shooter was inside a vehicle when he started to fire on people leaving at least 3 wounded, according to a spokesperson for the park.