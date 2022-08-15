  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. Three Injured in a Mass Shooting in Illinois' Six Flags Park

Three Injured in a Mass Shooting in Illinois' Six Flags Park

Published August 15th, 2022 - 05:59 GMT
Six flags
(Shutterstock/ File Photo)

A gunman opened fire at six flags amusement park in Illinois, US on Sunday leaving at least three people injured, initial reports revealed.

Videos of the incident has gone viral online as people at the park were seen running to save their lives and their kids as some were caught 'climbing through barbed wire to escape'.

According to reports, the incident took place at the front gates of Six Flags Great America in in Gurnee, Illinois.

The shooter was inside a vehicle when he started to fire on people leaving at least 3 wounded, according to a spokesperson for the park.

Tags:Six flagsUSChicagomass shooting

© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...