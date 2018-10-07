Three Israeli Settlers Injured by Palestinian Rifle Attack in West Bank

Shooting attack in West Bank (Shutterstock)

Three Israeli settlers were injured, on Sunday, after a Palestinian allegedly carried out a shooting attack in the Barkan industrial area, near the illegal Israeli settlement of Ariel near Salfit City, in the northern occupied West Bank.

According to Hebrew-language news outlets, the shooting attack was carried out with an M16 assault rifle by a 23-year-old Palestinian, whose identity remained unknown, from the northern West Bank.

The Palestinian entered one of the offices in Barkan, which is part of the illegal Israeli settlement of Ariel, one of the largest settlements in the occupied Palestinian territory, and reportedly shot at three Israeli settlers from a very short distance, injuring all three.

Sources reported that two of the Israeli settlers were critically injured, while the third was severely injured due to the shooting attack.

Sources added the injured received medical treatment on the scene, however, were later transferred to a hospital to receive further treatment.



The three injured were reported to be in moderate condition.

Israeli forces and police sealed off the area and are conducting searches to find the suspected Palestinian.

The Israeli army spokesperson released a statement saying, "The circumstances leading to the incident are still being investigated, and all angles are being examined. The suspect worked for seven months in the industrial area and was granted a work permit which was supposed to expire next month."