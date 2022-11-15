Three Israelis killed by a Palestinian

  1. Home
November 15th, 2022
ALBAWABA - Three Israeli were killed, Tuesday in the Ariel settlement by a Palestinian near Salfit in the occupied West Bank.

The Wafa news agency is reporting that the man who carried out the attack, Mohammed Murad Souf, was shot dead. Three other Israeli were also injured and one more reported to be in critical condition.

