Three Israelis killed by a Palestinian

ALBAWABA - Three Israeli were killed, Tuesday in the Ariel settlement by a Palestinian near Salfit in the occupied West Bank.

Three Israelis killed, three injured in Ariel terrorist stabbing rampage.

Lone attacker identified as 18 year-old Muhammed Soof who worked at #Intel.



Sadly #Ireland we do more to incite hate than encourage peace and a pathway from violence

https://t.co/EzEFnOeZt7 — Kilkenny Friends of Israel (@KilkennyOf) November 15, 2022

The Wafa news agency is reporting that the man who carried out the attack, Mohammed Murad Souf, was shot dead. Three other Israeli were also injured and one more reported to be in critical condition.