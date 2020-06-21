Three Jordanian Carriers Resume Flights to Aqaba

Jordan resumed domestic flights at one of its major airports, weeks after airplanes were grounded due to travel restrictions imposed to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Royal Jordanian, Jordan Aviation and Fly Jordan had restarted passenger services at Aqaba’s King Hussein International Airport.

Queen Alia International Airport and King Hussein International Airport were earlier given permits to resume operations, in addition to Jordanian airlines, according to Haitham Misto, head of the Civil Aviation Regulatory Commission.

The tourism ministry earlier announced multiple programs aimed at boosting domestic tourism, including the $1.4 million Urdun Jannah program that supports Jordanian airlines in their daily flights between Amman and Aqaba, and where travellers pay $56.4 for return tickets.

The Tourism Minister Majd Shwikeh said the support will be offered to tourism service providers who are participating in the program at a cost of $1.7 million, in addition to hotel and camp services in Petra.

