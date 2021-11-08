Three Mosques 'Defaced' in France in Islamophobia Attacks  

ALBAWABA - Three mosques in France were the subject of Islamophobic attacks, Saturday, Anadolue Agency reported.

The mosques situated in the provinces of Montlebon, Pontarlier and Roubaix are affiliated to the Turkish-Islamic Union for Religious Affairs (DITIB). This is the largest Turkish-Muslim association in the country according to Anadolu news.

This is a clear Islamophobic incident as the walls of the mosques were defaced with anti-Islamic slogans.

“We condemn the ugly attack on our mosques and wish our community well,” a DITIB statement pointed out. “We thank the security forces and the French authorities for their cooperation and the French people for their support,” it added.

Further: "We thank the security forces and the French authorities for their cooperation and the French people for their support. We call for unity against actions that will harm the peace of the country and the consciousness of living together, and we invite you to be prudent against such provocative events," the statement also said as quoted in the daily Sabah.

It pointed out that anti-Muslim hatred rose significantly in Europe recently as far-right extremism and xenophobia fuelled Islamophobia where terrorist attacks by Daesh and al-Qaida as well as the ongoing migrant crisis. These are being used as excuses for right-wing extremist views.