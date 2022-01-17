  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. Three Oil Tankers Explode in Abu Dhabi; Houthi Drone Suspected

Three Oil Tankers Explode in Abu Dhabi; Houthi Drone Suspected

Published January 17th, 2022 - 09:26 GMT
Breaking

ALBAWABA - Breaking news: Three tankers in Abu Dhabi have exploded according to reports. 


The oil tankers were transporting petroleum fuels in the Mussafah area according to the UAE news agency. 


The news is being posted on different social media platforms. Investigations are underway but initial investigations reveal they maybe part of a Houthi drone attack.
 


© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...