Three Oil Tankers Explode in Abu Dhabi; Houthi Drone Suspected

ALBAWABA - Breaking news: Three tankers in Abu Dhabi have exploded according to reports.
عاجل | وكالة أنباء الإمارات: انفجار في 3 صهاريج نقل محروقات بترولية بمنطقة المصفح في أبوظبي— الجزيرة - عاجل (@AJABreaking) January 17, 2022
The oil tankers were transporting petroleum fuels in the Mussafah area according to the UAE news agency.
Yemen's Iran-backed #Houthis say they have launched an attack on the UAE, Reuters reports.https://t.co/KUoDL3Cs6G pic.twitter.com/ekljZZxJrq— Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) January 17, 2022
The news is being posted on different social media platforms. Investigations are underway but initial investigations reveal they maybe part of a Houthi drone attack.
