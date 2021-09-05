Three Palestinians Killed in Gaza Tunnel in Egyptian Toxic Gas Injection

ALBAWABA – Three Palestinians were found dead inside an underground tunnel on the Gaza-Egypt border, its reported by the Palestinian Ministry of Interior in Gaza.

Egypt pumps toxic gas into Gaza tunnel, three Palestinians dead - report

Egypt has destroyed more than 3,000 tunnels along its border with the Gaza Strip in the past six years.https://t.co/Peu1UbuAhZ — Servando S (@sersan1000) September 5, 2021

The three workers died from toxic gas waste injected inside the tunnel from the Egyptian side. The Interior Ministry stated that the workers were inside the tunnel at the time.

Different Palestinian factions condemned the killings and blamed the Egyptian authorities for the gas. The bodies were found by Gaza civil defense teams; Ministry of Interior spokesman Iyad Al Bozom said the tunnel partially collapsed after the gas was injected inside.

Three Palestinian workers found dead inside Gaza-Egypt border tunnel - killed by toxic gas poisoning https://t.co/Q7WFRIqY42 — Middle East Monitor (@MiddleEastMnt) September 5, 2021

Prior to 2014 there were more than 2000 tunnels to feed Gaza from the biting economic siege imposed on Gaza but most of these were all destroyed.