Three Palestinians Killed in Gaza Tunnel in Egyptian Toxic Gas Injection

Published September 5th, 2021 - 09:01 GMT
A Palestinian tunnel worker uses a bucket in underground tunnel
A Palestinian tunnel worker uses a bucket to empty water in an underground tunnel on 10 September 2013 [Credit: Eyad Al Baba/Apaimages] (twitter.com)

ALBAWABA – Three Palestinians were found dead inside an underground tunnel on the Gaza-Egypt border, its reported by the Palestinian Ministry of Interior in Gaza.

The three workers died from toxic gas waste injected inside the tunnel from the Egyptian side. The Interior Ministry stated that the workers were inside the tunnel at the time.

Different Palestinian factions condemned the killings and blamed the Egyptian authorities for the gas. The bodies were found by Gaza civil defense teams; Ministry of Interior spokesman Iyad Al Bozom said the tunnel partially collapsed after the gas was injected inside.

Prior to 2014 there were more than 2000 tunnels to feed Gaza from the biting economic siege imposed on Gaza but most of these were all destroyed.

 

