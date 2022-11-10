Three Palestinians win seats in the US Congress

ALBAWABA - Three Palestinian-Americans won re-elections to the American Congress. Its a great fanfare.

Palestinian-Americans Rashida Tlaib, Ruwa Rumman and Abdel Nasser Rashid have won their races for congressional seats in the US midterm elections.



Congratulations pic.twitter.com/ElQ0YLDRRB — ✌️🇵🇸✌️ Mohammed Najjar (@hamada_pal2020) November 9, 2022

Rashida Tlaib, Ruwa Rumman and Abdel Nasser Rashid have all won their seats in the American mid-terms.

#Palestinian-Americans Rashida Tlaib, Ruwa Rumman and Abdel Nasser Rashid, alongside Somali-American Ilhan Omar, have won seats in the US #Midterms elections.https://t.co/djW5YSVmgU — The Palestine Project (@PalestineProjct) November 10, 2022

The social media has been rife with the news with photo opportunities and images, winning for the Democratic Party.

Congratulations to the three brilliant Palestinians who were elected to the US Congress.



We are super proud of you: Rashida Tlaib, Ruwa Romman, and Abdel Nasser Rashid!🇵🇸 pic.twitter.com/f24BTevzBL — V PALESTINE 🇵🇸 (@V_Palestine20) November 9, 2022

Tlaib – who previously served as Congresswoman and confronted President Biden over his support for Israel – won her seat as the representative for the state of Michigan’s 12th congressional district, the Palestine Chronicle reported. It added Ruwa Romman won her place to represent Georgia’s 97th state house district and has been labeled a “trailblazer” by supporters for being the first Muslim woman to serve in the state’s General Assembly.

Good morning! My name is Ruwa Romman, and I’ve just been elected to become Georgia’s first Muslim woman in the state house and first Palestinian ever elected to any public office in the state 🌊💙 #GAPol #Ruwa4Georgia pic.twitter.com/Ib2t02v6dv — Ruwa Romman (@Ruwa4Georgia) November 9, 2022

Illhan Omar of Somali origin also regained her seat for Minnesota.

Congratulation 🎉@rashidforil I wish you all the strength and wisdom what is needed https://t.co/uDy8BvLLr6 — Yvonne ايفون Snitjer (@YvonneSnitjer) November 9, 2022

And finally