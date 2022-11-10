  1. Home
  3. Three Palestinians win seats in the US Congress

Al Bawaba Staff

Published November 10th, 2022 - 04:34 GMT
The winners
Rashida Tlaib, (R), Ruwa Rumman and Abdel Nasser Rashid secured their seats at the US Congress. (Palestine Chronicle, social media)

ALBAWABA - Three Palestinian-Americans won re-elections to the American Congress. Its a great fanfare. 

Rashida Tlaib, Ruwa Rumman and Abdel Nasser Rashid have all won their seats in the American mid-terms. 

 

The social media has been rife with the news with photo opportunities and images, winning for the Democratic Party.

Tlaib – who previously served as Congresswoman and confronted President Biden over his support for Israel – won her seat as the representative for the state of Michigan’s 12th congressional district, the Palestine Chronicle reported. It added Ruwa Romman won her place to represent Georgia’s 97th state house district and has been labeled a “trailblazer” by supporters for being the first Muslim woman to serve in the state’s General Assembly.

Illhan Omar of Somali origin also regained her seat for Minnesota.

And finally

 

Tags:US CongressRashida TlaibRuwa RummanAbdel Nasser Rashid

