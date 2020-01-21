Three Rockets Fall Near The US Embassy in Baghdad

Three rockets have targeted an area near the US embassy inside the highly secured Green Zone of Baghdad, security sources told AFP.

There was no immediate reports of casualties.

Sirens could be heard across the zone immediately after the rockets made impact on Monday night.

The Green Zone is home to several Western embassies and government offices including the parliament, the prime minister's office, and the presidency.

In recent months, however, the fortified zone has been repeatedly targeted by Katyusha rockets.



The Monday attacks came less than two weeks after the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) fired volleys of ballistic missiles at Ain al-Asad, a large airbase in Iraq's Anbar hosting about 1,500 US troops, and another outpost in Erbil, the capital of the semi-autonomous Iraqi Kurdistan.

The missile operation was in response to Washington's January 3 assassination of top Iranian general Qassem Soleimani, who led the IRGC’s Quds Force.

The assassination also resulted in the death of Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, who was the second-in-command of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Units (PMU).

Iraqi resistance groups have vowed to avenge the assassination of Abu Mahdi, as Iran took revenge for General Soleimani.

This article has been adapted from its original source.