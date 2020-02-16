Three Somali Soldiers Killed in Military Vehicle Blast in Mogadishu

At least three Somali soldiers were killed after a blast struck a military vehicle on the outskirts of the capital Mogadishu on Sunday.

Local police officer Feysal Mohamed said that the source of the explosion was a roadside bomb.

"The blast was a roadside explosion which targeted a national army vehicle carrying soldiers. At least three were killed in the attack and more than four others wounded," said Mohamed.

Police and other security personnel reached the site of the incident and began investigations, he added.

No group has yet claimed responsibility for either attack, but al-Qaeda-affiliated group al-Shabaab has claimed responsibility for recent attacks in Somalia over the years.

Meanwhile, a soldier was killed an other three wounded in fighting between al-Shabaab near the city of Baidoa in the south of the country.

Daud Ibrahim, a military official in Baidoa confirmed the fighting and casualties.

