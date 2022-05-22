Three Syrian Soldiers Killed in Israeli Attack

Three Syrian soldiers were killed in an Israeli missile attack south of the capital Damascus, according to the state news agency SANA.

SANA, citing a military source, said the Israeli army struck targets Friday night using surface-to-surface missiles from the direction of the occupied Golan Heights.

The broadcaster said some missiles were intercepted by Syrian air defenses. Material damage was reported in the attack.

There was no comment from the Israeli military on the report.

Israel launches airstrikes from time to time on positions of Syrian regime forces and Iranian troops in Syria.

Usually, Israel does not comment on such attacks. But its leaders often make statements confirming that they are working to "reduce" the Iranian presence in Syria.