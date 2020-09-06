Three Terrorists Killed After Attack on Security Patrol in Tunisia

Three terrorist suspects were killed and a fourth was arrested early Sunday by security forces in the coastal city of Sousse (150 kilometres south of the capital, Tunis) after they attacked a National Guard patrol killing one member of the patrol and injuring another.

Security sources said the perpetrators were tracked down and surrounded at a school in the small neighbouring town of Akouda after A vehicle-ramming attack at a road intersection near the city of Sousse, during which suspected terrorists killed a Tunisian National Guard officer and wounded another.

A patrol of two National Guard officers was attacked, said the spokesman, Houcem Eddine Jebali.

“One died as a martyr and the other was wounded and is hospitalised,” he said, adding that “this is a terrorist attack.”

Newly-appointed Minister of the Interior Taoufik Charfeddine visited the site of the attack, Sunday, as well as the hospital where the injured guardsman is receiving treatment, said the ministry of the interior.

Tunisia has remained free of major terrorist attacks since 2015 when terrorists proclaiming affiliation to the Islamic State (ISIS) extremist group attacked and killed scores of foreign tourists in the Bardo National Museum in the capital city, Tunis, and in a beach resort in Sousse.

This article has been adapted from its original source.