Time-bomb: Jewish Professor Says Its Population 'Doomsday' For Israelis

Al Bawaba Staff

Published September 7th, 2022 - 11:52 GMT
Palestinians believe in bearing children to fight Israel (AFP File Folder)

ALBAWABA - Israel is losing the demographic equation. This is according to one Israeli demographer  named Arnon Soffer who is a professor of geography at Haifa University according to the Palestine Chronicle.

He warned and according to the Times of Israel the Jewish population currently makes up less than 47 percent of all of those living west of the Jordan River, The Israeli daily reported last week as quoted by the Palestinian electronic website.

He told Israeli Army Radio that there are “7.45 million Jews and others along with 7.53 million Arab Israelis and Palestinians living in what he termed as the Land of Israel, meaning Israel plus the West Bank and Gaza Strip” he was quoted as saying. 

Therefore, the Jewish proportion is left at “between 46% and 47% of the total” while Soffer explains the Arab population is far younger on average and is growing faster according to The Palestine Chronicle. 

“Israeli officials often refer to the growing Palestinian population as a ‘demographic bomb’, thus developing state policies to ensure the constant growth of the country’s Jewish citizens at the expense of Palestinian Arab communities,” Palestinian journalist and editor of The Palestine Chronicle Ramzy Baroud added.

“Palestinian researchers have argued that the number of Palestinians in Palestine/Israel has already exceeded that of Israeli Jews, a claim that was often denied in Israel. Soffer’s research is a rare admission that Israel’s so-called ‘demographic war’ has been lost,” Baroud added.

 

However, Israel’s official Central Bureau of Statistics states that at the end of 2021, 9.449 million people were living in Israel (including Israelis in West Bank settlements). This is while The Palestinian Bureau of Statistics puts the West Bank Palestinian population at a little over 3 million, and the Gaza population at just over 2 million according to the Times of Israel. 

 

