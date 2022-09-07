Time-bomb: Jewish Professor Says Its Population 'Doomsday' For Israelis

ALBAWABA - Israel is losing the demographic equation. This is according to one Israeli demographer named Arnon Soffer who is a professor of geography at Haifa University according to the Palestine Chronicle.

Jews now a 47% minority in Israel and the territories, demographer says

Arnon Soffer says proportion of Jews between Mediterranean Sea and Jordan River lower than widely believed when non-citizens are taken into account https://t.co/FNwe02BMnQ — NEWS MAKER (@NEWS_MAKER) September 3, 2022

He warned and according to the Times of Israel the Jewish population currently makes up less than 47 percent of all of those living west of the Jordan River, The Israeli daily reported last week as quoted by the Palestinian electronic website.

In 2004 Israeli demographer Arnon Soffer said of Palestinians, “"If we want to remain alive, we will have to kill and kill and kill. All day, every day.”



WATCH @intifada’s @AliAbunimah break down the significance of this Israeli policy w/ @RaniaKhalek:https://t.co/8XJX7FRQNJ pic.twitter.com/kqmARGi95a — BreakThrough News (@BTnewsroom) August 28, 2022

He told Israeli Army Radio that there are “7.45 million Jews and others along with 7.53 million Arab Israelis and Palestinians living in what he termed as the Land of Israel, meaning Israel plus the West Bank and Gaza Strip” he was quoted as saying.

Therefore, the Jewish proportion is left at “between 46% and 47% of the total” while Soffer explains the Arab population is far younger on average and is growing faster according to The Palestine Chronicle.

Israel’s Demographic Time is Bomb &represented existential threat that makes it impossible for Israel to preserve its future as a democratic,Jewish state

Birth rate among Arabs is higher than Jews,so Arabs will become majority on Israeli soil in the futurehttps://t.co/BTcwYnipA6 — FNS Saif (@fnsalsaif) August 15, 2021

“Israeli officials often refer to the growing Palestinian population as a ‘demographic bomb’, thus developing state policies to ensure the constant growth of the country’s Jewish citizens at the expense of Palestinian Arab communities,” Palestinian journalist and editor of The Palestine Chronicle Ramzy Baroud added.

“Palestinian researchers have argued that the number of Palestinians in Palestine/Israel has already exceeded that of Israeli Jews, a claim that was often denied in Israel. Soffer’s research is a rare admission that Israel’s so-called ‘demographic war’ has been lost,” Baroud added.

However, Israel’s official Central Bureau of Statistics states that at the end of 2021, 9.449 million people were living in Israel (including Israelis in West Bank settlements). This is while The Palestinian Bureau of Statistics puts the West Bank Palestinian population at a little over 3 million, and the Gaza population at just over 2 million according to the Times of Israel.