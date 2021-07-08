  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. The Tokyo Olympics to be Held Under a 'State of Emergency'

The Tokyo Olympics to be Held Under a 'State of Emergency'

Published July 8th, 2021 - 10:05 GMT
This file photo taken on May 5, 2021 shows a volunteer (L) holding a placard asking people to refrain from watching the competition to prevent the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus while an athlete (R) competes in the half-marathon race which doubles as a test event for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, in Sapporo. The public will be asked not to line the route of the Olympic marathon over fears that crowds of fans could spread coronavirus infections, Tokyo 2020 organisers said
This file photo taken on May 5, 2021 shows a volunteer (L) holding a placard asking people to refrain from watching the competition to prevent the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus while an athlete (R) competes in the half-marathon race which doubles as a test event for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, in Sapporo. The public will be asked not to line the route of the Olympic marathon over fears that crowds of fans could spread coronavirus infections, Tokyo 2020 organisers said on July 6, 2021. Charly TRIBALLEAU / AFP
Highlights
The world’s biggest games are set to begin on July 23 without any international spectators in attendance.

Amid persistent coronavirus cases, Japan announced on Thursday it will hold the much-anticipated Tokyo Olympics under a COVID-19 state of emergency.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga made the announcement about the 2020 games, which are being held this summer after they were delayed last year due to the pandemic, Kyodo News reported.

The world’s biggest games are set to begin on July 23 without any international spectators in attendance.

Rigorous health protocols are in place to prevent any spread of the virus.

Tokyo and its surrounding provinces were already a under state of emergency, which has now been officially extended.

The extended state of emergency will come in effect next Monday and last through Aug. 22, well past Aug. 8, when the games are set to conclude.

Japan first imposed a COVID state of emergency in April 2020 and later extended it twice in some areas, including Tokyo.

The virus situation will decide whether the games will be held with spectators or not.

Thomas Bach, chief of the International Olympic Committee, reached Tokyo on Thursday to oversee the preparations.

Japan to date has reported 811,712 coronavirus cases, including 14,897 deaths.

This article has been adapted from its original source.

Tags:JapanTokyo OlympicsYoshihide Sugapandemic

Via SyndiGate.info


© Copyright Andolu Ajansi

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...