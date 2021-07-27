Tokyo Tolls The Highest Single-Day Covid Cases Since The Pandemic Began

Tokyo announced registering 2,848 new covid-19 cases on Tuesday which is the highest daily rate reported since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

According to local media, the number of the Covid-19 cases is the highest after the 2,520 virus cases reported on January, 7th.



On Monday, Tokyo announced 1,429 new cases. Amid the Tokyo Olympics is hard to maintain the number of infections as by yesterday 148 new Covid-19 cases reported in the 2020 games.