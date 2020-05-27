Top ISIS Official in Syria Killed by a US Airstrike

The leader of the Daesh/ISIS terrorist group in Iraq was killed in an airstrike in eastern Syria, the Iraqi government said on Tuesday.

According to a statement by the Iraqi Counter-Terrorism Service, Moataz Numan Abdel Nayef Najm al-Jabouri was killed in an airstrike in Syria's Deir ez-Zour province.

It said the airstrike was carried out by the US-led international coalition using accurate intelligence information provided by Iraq.

The statement said within the terrorist group Al-Jabouri was known as “the governor of Iraq.”



It said he was “the associate leader of the terrorist group [Daesh] ISIS for provinces affairs and was responsible for planning and coordinating external terrorist operations.”

The US-led international coalition has yet to confirm or comment on the news.

In late 2017, Baghdad declared there was no longer any Daesh/ISIS presence in Iraq.

However, the terrorist group still maintains a presence in rural areas of Anbar, Diyala, Kirkuk, Saladin, and Mosul.

The Iraqi army continues to carry out frequent operations against the group in various parts of the country.

This article has been adapted from its original source.