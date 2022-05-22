Tornado Injures 43 in German City

Police in Germany said 43 people were injured by a tornado that swept through a city amid a severe thunderstorm. Police in the western city of Paderborn said the tornado ripped the roofs from buildings on Friday and debris was spread across several miles.

Paderborn police said in a Facebook post that 43 people were injured by the tornado, 10 of them severely. One woman suffered life-threatening injuries, police said.

The German Weather Service confirmed tornadoes were also spotted in nearby Lippstadt just outside the town of Hoexter.

Police said cleanup operations were underway Saturday in Paderborn, with drivers urged to avoid the most heavily-affected areas and pedestrians were warned of numerous dangers from the tornado debris.