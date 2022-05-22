  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. Tornado Injures 43 in German City

Tornado Injures 43 in German City

Published May 22nd, 2022 - 09:09 GMT
Tornado Tears Through German City Injuring 43
The trunk of an uprooted tree lies on a destroyed car in the city centre of Paderborn, western Germany on May 21, 2022, the day after a storm caused major damage. Almost 40 people were injured, several seriously, on May 20 in a "tornado" which hit the western German city of Paderborn, the police and fire brigade said. A police spokesman said the tornado also caused significant damage in the city in the North Rhine-Westphalia state, following abnormally high temperatures for the time of year. (Photo by INA FASSBENDER / AFP)

Police in Germany said 43 people were injured by a tornado that swept through a city amid a severe thunderstorm. Police in the western city of Paderborn said the tornado ripped the roofs from buildings on Friday and debris was spread across several miles.

Paderborn police said in a Facebook post that 43 people were injured by the tornado, 10 of them severely. One woman suffered life-threatening injuries, police said.

The German Weather Service confirmed tornadoes were also spotted in nearby Lippstadt just outside the town of Hoexter.

Police said cleanup operations were underway Saturday in Paderborn, with drivers urged to avoid the most heavily-affected areas and pedestrians were warned of numerous dangers from the tornado debris.

 

Tags:TornadoGermanyGermanweatherDisaster

Via SyndiGate.info


Copyright © UPI, 2022. All Rights Reserved.

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...