Tornado, thunderstorms kill 23 in Mississippi

Published March 25th, 2023 - 12:32 GMT
Destructive tornado kills 23 people in Mississippi and a trail of destruction along a 100-mile stretch.

ALBAWABA - A destructive tornado coupled with strong thunderstorms left at least 23 people dead, dozens injured and some missing in Mississippi, as bad weather warning were issued in southern U.S. states on Saturday.

Friday's bad weather in Mississippi left a trail of damage along a 100-mile stretch, authorities said, according to ABC News and other U.S. networks.

Search and rescue operations were underway in Sharkey and Humphreys counties, Mississippi's Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) said.

MEMA issued a series of tornado warnings in counties throughout the state.

Similar warnings were issued in southern states on Saturday, 

