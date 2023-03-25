Tornado, thunderstorms kill 23 in Mississippi

ALBAWABA - A destructive tornado coupled with strong thunderstorms left at least 23 people dead, dozens injured and some missing in Mississippi, as bad weather warning were issued in southern U.S. states on Saturday.

Friday's bad weather in Mississippi left a trail of damage along a 100-mile stretch, authorities said, according to ABC News and other U.S. networks.

Search and rescue operations were underway in Sharkey and Humphreys counties, Mississippi's Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) said.

MEMA issued a series of tornado warnings in counties throughout the state.

Morning Update as of 6:20am:

We can confirm 23 dead, dozens injured, 4 missing due to last night's tornadoes. We have numerous local and state search and rescue teams that continue to work this morning. A number of assets are on the ground to assist those that have been impacted — msema (@MSEMA) March 25, 2023

Similar warnings were issued in southern states on Saturday,